Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 76.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,473 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $73,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $289.86 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.63 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.46.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $267.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,862.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

