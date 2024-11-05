Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho set a $260.00 price target on Autodesk in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $287.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.11. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $294.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

