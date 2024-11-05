Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,085 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 903,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153,219. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.