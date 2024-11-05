Auour Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Auour Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,821 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.3% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

