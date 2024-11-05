Auour Investments LLC Has $764,000 Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Auour Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,429,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,429,000 after buying an additional 880,693 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,681,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,945,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after buying an additional 362,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.