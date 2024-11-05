Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 4,560 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $1,028,052.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 224,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,599,096.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $143,480.40.

On Friday, September 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,568,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,125. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day moving average is $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

