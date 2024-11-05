ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AACG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 13,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,599. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.78. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.