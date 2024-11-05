Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Northland Securities

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ASUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

In other Asure Software news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,753.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asure Software news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $244,753.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,210.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 21.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Asure Software by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Asure Software by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 43,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

