AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.43, but opened at $67.14. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 2,053,509 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 6.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

The stock has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 284,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 46.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in AstraZeneca by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,876 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

