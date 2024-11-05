ASB Consultores LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ASB Consultores LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 28.2% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 128.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 53,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,906 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.45.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

