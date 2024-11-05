ASB Consultores LLC Acquires 52,141 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 730.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,141 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.7% of ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

