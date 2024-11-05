Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

NYSE GEV traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.49. 135,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,019. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $311.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.54.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

