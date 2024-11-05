Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $302.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 433.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.60 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.