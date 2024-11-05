Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.
Artesian Resources Stock Up 5.5 %
ARTNA stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $35.10. 18,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $361.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Artesian Resources Company Profile
