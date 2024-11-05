Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

Artesian Resources Stock Up 5.5 %

ARTNA stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $35.10. 18,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $361.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

