ARQ (ARQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). ARQ had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ARQ to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARQ stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. ARQ has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.77 million, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.40.

In other ARQ news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,658. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

