ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.30 and last traded at $139.34. Approximately 1,348,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,907,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa America raised ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average of $137.11. The stock has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 357.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 5.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 31,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in ARM by 61.9% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in ARM by 43.0% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 12.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ARM by 6.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

