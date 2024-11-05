Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.80 to $5.10 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,065,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 106,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 48.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,325,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 433,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 422.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 258,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.31%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.