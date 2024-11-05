Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.08.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.80 to $5.10 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance
Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.
Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.31%.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
