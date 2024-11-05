Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.93

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $17.93 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00033941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.