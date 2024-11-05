ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. ANyONe Protocol has a total market cap of $65.27 million and $386,855.91 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANyONe Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001052 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,035.37 or 0.99703566 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,887.30 or 0.99486567 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,914,487 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

ANyONe Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 93,410,180.57281649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.75206119 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $513,685.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANyONe Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANyONe Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

