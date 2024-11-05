Ankr Market Capitalization Hits $231.72 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $231.72 million and $10.94 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,346.36 or 1.00018279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012325 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006245 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000773 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00053202 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02274864 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $14,613,666.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars.

