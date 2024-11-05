Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.40 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 23109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Andersons Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Andersons by 4.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

