Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) EVP Gregory M. Bryant Sells 20,000 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $224.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.57. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.59 and a twelve month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

