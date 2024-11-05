Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.35). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMLX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,818. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMLX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Leerink Partners set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $36,614.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,163.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $36,614.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,801 shares in the company, valued at $460,163.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $59,484.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,569 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,820.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

