Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 899,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 236,119 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $58,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 69.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Amphenol by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $4,579,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,630,672 shares of company stock valued at $110,992,440 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

