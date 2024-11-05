Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 27,881 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,881 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,272,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,033,000 after purchasing an additional 764,778 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,192,000 after purchasing an additional 762,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 590,583.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 572,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 572,866 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. 16,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,544. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

