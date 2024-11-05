American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,634. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $80.83.
In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.
