Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $543.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.