Amalgamated Bank Acquires 573 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $507.42 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.49 and a 52-week high of $523.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $490.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

