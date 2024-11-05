Alta Equipment Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Alta Equipment Group has a dividend payout ratio of -67.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to earn ($0.60) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -38.3%.

Shares of ALTG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 259,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.57 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALTG shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $71,372.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,877.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $71,372.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,877.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,239.15. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

