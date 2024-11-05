AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2,782.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 54,503 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 119.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,296 shares of company stock worth $1,713,098. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $209.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

