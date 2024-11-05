Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of AOSL stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 277,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $47.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 2.42.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,637.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,560 shares of company stock valued at $562,003. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $616,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,591 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 123,093 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

