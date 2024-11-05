Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Announces Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 13.4 %

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $4.45 on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. 141,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,846. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $77,474.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,637.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,560 shares of company stock worth $562,003 in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

