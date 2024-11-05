Allan C. Thygesen Sells 7,764 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $543,091.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,358.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DocuSign Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.85. 1,953,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
