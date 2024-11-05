Allan C. Thygesen Sells 7,764 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $543,091.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,358.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.85. 1,953,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.