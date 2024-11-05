Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) SVP Robert Alan Hansen Buys 1,050 Shares

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Alan Hansen purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,823.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,657.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.25. 153,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,006. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.05. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5,971.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,755,000 after acquiring an additional 672,631 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Albany International by 60.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,812 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,592,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,961,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Albany International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 42,740 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

