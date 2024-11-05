Alarm.com (ALRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Alarm.com has set its FY24 guidance at $2.06-2.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.060-2.070 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRM

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,391. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.