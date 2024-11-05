Alan Taylor Sells 8,710 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 8,710 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $122,985.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,240.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Alan Taylor sold 891 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $11,805.75.

On Monday, October 7th, Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $34,294.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Alan Taylor sold 22,356 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $290,628.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $56,062.80.

On Friday, September 27th, Alan Taylor sold 305 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $3,812.50.

On Friday, September 20th, Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $308,197.42.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $146,643.85.

On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $36,988.40.

NYSE:WEAV traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $934.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 2.08. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $11,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weave Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after buying an additional 312,392 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 39.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEAV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

