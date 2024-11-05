AerSale (ASLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. AerSale had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. AerSale has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Nicolas Finazzo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,320. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASLE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

