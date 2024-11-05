Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $86,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

