8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Announces Earnings Results

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.38 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. 8X8 updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

8X8 Trading Up 21.6 %

8X8 stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,127,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $361.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGHT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

Featured Articles

