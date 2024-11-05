18,051 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock worth $4,657,676 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

