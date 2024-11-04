Zentry (ZENT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.16 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Zentry has a market cap of $99.38 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 6,099,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01759307 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $4,006,807.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

