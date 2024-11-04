Zcash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $66.25 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $36.63 or 0.00053459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $598.03 million and approximately $66.25 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00030871 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

