YETI (NYSE:YETI) Trading 6.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.69. 428,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,557,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.77.

YETI Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in YETI by 571.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 265.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $35,000.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

