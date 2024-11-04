Wormhole Trading Down 10% This Week (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Wormhole has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wormhole has a total market cap of $535.53 million and approximately $54.52 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,712,019,279 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.21697889 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $92,909,640.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

