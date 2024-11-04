World Equity Group Inc. Sells 598 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $303,065,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,037 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,065,000 after buying an additional 2,309,876 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.80. 2,874,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,756,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.