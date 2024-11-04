World Equity Group Inc. Purchases 163 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.45. 258,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,356. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $136.11 and a one year high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.01.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

