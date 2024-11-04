Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $334.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTW. Truist Financial upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.87.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $300.45 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $234.00 and a 1-year high of $308.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 350,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 456.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,006,000 after buying an additional 162,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after buying an additional 117,372 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

