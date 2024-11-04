William David Wood III Sells 588 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $59,305.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,451.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 249,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $125.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 162.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGYS

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.