William David Wood III Sells 588 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $59,305.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,451.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Agilysys Price Performance
Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 249,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $125.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.85.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AGYS
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.