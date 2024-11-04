WFA Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

WFA Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,260 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for 5.6% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $44.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

