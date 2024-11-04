Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 69,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.68 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

